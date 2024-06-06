A Deputy Director in the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mr Jubril Yakubu, on Thursday, confirmed to Justice Oyindamola Ogala of a Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, that the late Whitney Adeniran visited the hospital on January 20, 2023, and she was in school on February 1, 7 and 9 to participate in the inter-house sports.

He however noted that she opted out of the activities on the day of the inter-house sports.

Yakubu stated this while being cross-examined by the counsel to Chrisland Schools, Demola Animasaun, when he asked; “Are you aware that she (Whitney Adeniran) did not participate in the activities on that inter-house sports day?”

The Lagos official said, “Yes and she was not forced by the school to participate,”

On matters concerning emergency measures, the witness said these were not within his purview. He stated that the provision of nurses at the inter-house sports should be part of emergency preparedness and not just for emergency.

The witness, however, said that he had the competence and authority at the meeting he organized with the school to speak on emergency signals.

While still answering questions, he confirmed to the court that he was responsible for more than 1,722 schools approved by the Ministry of Education but was unable to tell the actual numbers of the schools within District Six and deferred this to the Ministry of Education.

The social worker said: “Mine has to do with social services and I have the competence to speak about District Six. I also do not know off-heart how many students are subject to social risk exposure in District Six, but in each of the schools, the school should have a designated safeguarding and child protection officer appointed among the staff of the school that take lead. Mrs. Tawa Sodiq, a school social officer in District Six reports to me.”

Justice Ogala consequently discharged the witness and adjourned the case to June 13, 2024, for continuation of trial.

