Tunbosun Ogundare – Lagos

The Lagos State government, on Monday, granted permission to students of Chrisland High School, Opebi, who are in terminal classes to converge for physical learning in the school ahead of their examinations which are due to begin soon.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo disclosed in a statement while giving update on the case of the student of the school, Miss. Whitney Adeniran, who suddenly collapsed and died during the school inter-house sports competition at the Agege Stadium, recently.

The Commissioner, further stated that the school will remain closed until all necessary judicial processes superintended over by the State’s Ministry of Justice and other ongoing administrative inquests within the purview of the Office of Education Quality Assurance and other agencies are completed.

The commissioner also pointed out that arrangements are ongoing for other categories of students of the school to return to class.

She, however, emphasised that “the temporary permission to allow the terminal classes comprising JSS3 and SS3 students access to the school was granted to enable them prepare and participate in their forthcoming terminal examinations.”

She noted that the ministry, with the support of the Lagos State Joint Task Force in charge of the implementation of the child protection policy and safeguarding, which is made up of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, such as the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Office of Education Quality Assurance and others, would continue to engage with Whitney Adeniran’s family.

At the moment, the state government has said it would prosecute the management of the school over alleged negligence that said to have led to the death of the 12-year-old girl.