Israel Arogbonlo

The parents’ forum of Chrisland Schools, Lagos has declared 5-days of mourning for one of its students, Whitney Adeniran, who died during the school’s inter-house sports competition, last Thursday.

In a communique signed by Very Reverend ThankGod Oganwo on behalf of PTA chairpersons, which was forwarded to TRIBUNE ONLINE Thursday, the association said it received the news with a “great sense of sadness and grief” assuring its readiness to stand for justice and truth on the matter.

“We have confirmed from both Mr & Mrs Adeniran and the School Management that an Autopsy is currently in progress to determine the cause of death. Pending outcome of the autopsy, we implore all our parents to kindly remain calm while also committing the family to God in prayers at this very trying period.

“In the meantime, the PTA in collaboration with the School has declared a 5-day mourning across all Chrisland Schools with effect from tomorrow February 15, 2023 and the modalities for this symbolic act in honour of the departed will be duly communicated and effected at all Local Management levels, even as we continue to stand for justice and the truth. Thank you and God bless,” the communique partly read.

Recall the Lagos State government has since shut down the school and ordered an inquest into the death of the 12-year-old.

