Rachael Omidiji

Dr Michael Adeniran, Whitney Adeniran’s father, the 12-year-old Chrisland International School student, who allegedly died during the school inter-house sports events in Lagos has said his daughter died of electrocution.

He stated this during an interview with the BBC Pidgin on Sunday, February 12th, 2023.

“I have documented evidence that my child died from electrocution and it was not Cardiac arrest,” he said.

“She was hale and hearty, she was not sick. And let me state it clearly, by the time I saw her corpse, her lips and tongue had already turned black,” he disclosed.

Adeniran said his daughter’s schoolmates told his family that his daughter allegedly died from electrocution, saying he got the information from a chat group his daughter belonged.

As the whistleblower claimed that her child overheard what happened, though her child is not attending Chrisland school.

The parent wrote while sharing a leaked audio;

“This concerns the child that died in Chrisland a few days ago. My 12-year-old daughter walked up to me and told me in her words, ‘Mummy, I do not know why people still attend Chrisland school,’ and I asked why?

“She then told me a student had collapsed during their inter-house sport; I was surprised cos she doesn’t attend Chrisland, so how did she get the information? She then forwarded a particular voice note on snap chat to me.





“I listened to it, and I was devastated but kept quiet. In the voice note, another Chrisland student was gisting her friends what happened at their inter-house sport, and the deceased child Whitney was mentioned.

“The child clearly stated that Whitney went to buy popcorn and cotton candy and touched one of the machines producing either cotton candy or popcorn, and she was electrocuted.

“She collapsed immediately, and water was poured on her. The story Chrisland is giving is false. I have the voice note as evidence.”

Recall the school management had claimed Whitney slumped in “public view and not under any hidden circumstances” and she was rushed to the nearest medical facility for first aid.

Meanwhile, celebrities have started coming out to join their voices with that of Whitney’s parents, in cry for justice.

Iyabo Ojo, on her Instagram page, called out the school, to tell the truth about the young girl’s death.

She wrote, “@chrislandinsta You need to come out & tell Whitney’s parents the truth about their daughter’s death. The negligence from your school is appalling.

“There is a WhatsApp audio circulating that she died as a result of electrocution. Can you confirm or deny? Did you not vet the vendors at your event to make sure they came with child-proof equipment?

“You knew the child was dead before sending her to a ‘health centre’ and sent the mother on a wild goose chase to look for her child without accompanying her. The actual audacity to be irresponsible.”

Also, Mercy Johnson has joined in the cry for justice as she also pleaded with the school to come out and say the truth.

She wrote, “I’m responding to the cries of a mother going through the worst pain ever. A mother who wants to know how her child died so suddenly. @bam.babycity.

“No parent deserves this, no one. Since Since I saw this heartbreaking video this morning, I’ve called to plead with the school @chrislandinsta to do as Whitney’s mum has cried for and release the full details of what happened to her daughter. We are all waiting.”