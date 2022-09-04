Chris Oyakhilome›s book most translated publication into 7,000 languages

THE Rhapsody of Realities, a publication of Love World Publishing Ltd, a daily devotional authored by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of The Christ Embassy has become the most translated book in the world, the Director of Operations, of the publishing firm, Pastor (Mrs) Lola Aisida has said.

Aisida disclosed this at a press conference, which took place in Lagos, saying that the book, otherwise referred to as Pastor Oyakhilome›s daily devotional, had been translated into 7,000 languages worldwide out of which 520 are Nigerian languages alone.

She said that 22 years after, LoveWorld Publishing had grown into a vast network of publishers spread across several countries, adding that the work of translation was deployed by a massive army of translators who applied due diligence processes in delivering Rhapsody of Realities to all the 7,000 languages.

“By any standard, the work of translation is not an easy one. If it were, the world’s popularly literary pieces would have long been made available in all languages.

“On the contrary, authenticated records show that the most translated short film documentary is in eleven translations; the most translated short film has 22 translations; the most translated document, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, produced by United Nations in 1948 has been translated into only 370 languages as of 2019.

“And, even the acclaimed most professionally translated author in the world, Agatha Christie, has her books in only 100+ languages,” Pastor Aisida said.

Speaking further on challenges attached to translation and languages, Aisida, said that there are 7,139 languages spoken today across the globe, but quickly noted that a report indicated that 42 per cent of these languages were endangered

According to her, these statistics pose a global challenge fit only for a global publishing house that transcends the inadequacies of the publishing space.

She, however, said LoveWorld Publishing had proven that the translation of a book into all known languages of the world is work that can be done, notwithstanding the fact that translation remained a tedious work.

“There are 7,139 languages spoken today, but a report says 42 per cent of these languages are endangered. These statistics posed a global challenge fit only for a global publishing house that transcends the inadequacies of the publishing space,” she said.

The Abuja Zonal Pastor, Christ Embassy, Dipo Esho, who also spoke on the feat achieved by the publishing firm, appreciated Pastor Oyakhilome «for bringing men into the reality of the original purpose for which they were created,» through the book.

He said the ministry would ensured that the book continued to reach all communities in nations of the world.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE