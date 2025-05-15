Chris Brown arrested at Manchester hotel over bottle attack at nightclub

American superstar, Chris Brown was arrested over an alleged bottle attack that took place at Tape nightclub in London back in 2023.

The singer was arrested just after 2am on Thrusday at the five-star Lowry Hotel in Manchester.

The Metropolitan Police took the 36-year-old singer into custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to music producer Abe Diaw.

Chris had arrived in Manchester by private jet on May 14 ahead of his scheduled UK tour dates.

The Met Police told The Sun:”A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been taken into custody where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.”

In October 2023, Abe Diaw filed a lawsuit claiming he was assaulted by Chris Brown. The court documents alleged he suffered “severe and lasting injuries” after being “beaten over the head.”

Chris Brown’s UK tour, Breezy Bowl XX, now hangs in the balance. The tour was set to celebrate 20 years of his music career, with two major shows at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on June 15 and 16.

He had other performances lined up in Cardiff, London, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Dublin.

In March, Brown wrote on Instagram: “CELEBRATING 20 years of CB. So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans. I CANT WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES. IMA TAKE YALL THREW THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YALL MY HEART AND SOUL.”

The tour follows the success of his 11:11 album, which generated over $82.3 million (£64 million) in ticket sales.

(Manchester Evening News)