‘Choose unity over hate,’ Eniola Badmus condemns death wish by influencer

Esther Amao
Eniola Badmus,

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has expressed strong disapproval after a social media influencer allegedly wished death on someone over political differences.

Taking to her Instagram page, Badmus described the act as disheartening and urged Nigerians to embrace peaceful dialogue instead of resorting to hate and threats.

“It’s truly disheartening to see a social media influencer use their platform to wish death on anyone at all. No matter your political views, we must never let hate override our humanity,” she wrote.

The actress, who has recently been in the spotlight following a reported clash with fellow actress Laide Bakare, used the opportunity to advocate for unity, decency, and respect in both political and public discourse.

“As Nigerians, we are better than this. If we want change, let it be through dialogue, truth, and unity not violence or death wishes. Let’s choose decency over division,” she added.

Badmus stressed the importance of maintaining humanity above political differences, calling on Nigerians to rise above online toxicity and promote a more respectful society.

