Cholera outbreak: Zamfara govt, IRC trained 70 health personnel on quick response

Zamfara State government through the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), has trained about 70 health workers on cholera outbreak quick response in the state.

The training focused on equipping healthcare workers with skills to manage cholera outbreak and improve the state cholera response.

More than 68 participants that included clinicians, senior nursing officers and community health extension workers were drawn from all the 14 local government areas across the state.

The highlight on the training was about cholera case management, infection prevention and control, and the latest outbreak data, while participants were also reminded to report cholera cases quickly to the local government team for quick and timely response.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, emphasised the government’s commitment to public health, adding that the World Health Organisation (WHO) and IRC were key partners, just as he said that the WHO provided hard copies of cholera case management protocols and public health guides to assist workers.

Dignitaries at the event were the Director of Public Health, Dr. Yusuf Abubakar and PHEOC-IPC Pillar Lead, Dr. Ibrahim Hassana.

The workshop highlights the Zamfara State government’s dedication to controlling the cholera outbreak and protecting its citizens.

