Cholera Outbreak: WHO, Others, Mobilise To Cross River community

MAs fears continue to rise, following the ongoing cholera outbreak in Ekureku, Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State, which is alleged to have killed 30 persons, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Cross River State Ministry of Health have mobilised resources and personnel to the area.

As at the time of filing this report, trusted source from the state health ministry, confirmed the WHO and state Health Ministry mobilization to the Ekureku area.

“Yesterday a team left to that place, as we speak, the state epidemiologist and some persons from our office, left to that place (Ekureku), today WHO team also left to Ekureku, with other teams too to remedy the situation”, the source said.

Although, the source said, accurate data as to number of deaths was not yet verifiably correct, sources didn’t discredit or dispute that there is cholera outbreak in the area.

“They have travelled there, with other materials for intervention, you cannot have accurate information now, until we do our assessment from the field”, the source further volunteered.

Villagers, who pleaded anonymity disclosed that, “over 20 persons have died of cholera disease across the vilages. The communities have sent out save-our-soul messages to their sons and daughters, who are in the health sector to come home to salvage the situation just as they have also contacted the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF for quick intervetion.

The Director l-General of the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, was unreachable at the time of this report, while, officials of Abi Local Government Area disputed the number of deaths, to be 10 instead of 30, as alleged.