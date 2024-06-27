The Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has raised an alarm over Nigeria’s latest cholera outbreak, asserting that the recurring crisis is a direct consequence of government’s failure to invest in the provision of safe public water supply.

CAPPA’s warning contained in a statement issued by its Media and Communications Officer, Robert Egbe, follows the confirmation of cholera outbreaks in more than 25 states across the country, including Lagos.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health announced recently that it had recorded 350 suspected cases of cholera, identifying Lagos Island as the epicentre due to its record of the highest number of suspected cases at 106.

According to CAPPA, as the outbreak ravages, state authorities have been quick to issue safety guidelines and precautionary measures. However, while sensitisation efforts are necessary, they fall short without addressing underlying issues.

“Cholera is an infectious disease that causes diarrhoea and severe dehydration and is typically spread through unsafe water and food contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

“The disease, even though preventable, is particularly vicious in areas where sanitary facilities are insufficient, and the availability of safe water supply is inadequate. As such, the resolution to controlling cholera lies in the effective management of public water and sanitation systems,’’ the statement noted.

“Unfortunately, millions of Nigerians still suffer an acute lack of access to potable water supply and depend on unsafe water sources for utility,’’ Akinbode Oluwafemi, CAPPA’s Executive Director, pointed out.

“The recurring cholera crisis in Nigeria is worsened by the increasing trend of privatisation of basic amenities, including public water supply, by state authorities. Where profit motives outweigh the intimate needs of the people, vulnerable populations suffer the most and are left defenceless against water-borne outbreaks such as cholera,’’ he added.

