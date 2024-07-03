NIGERIA Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) says it registered 63 deaths and 2102 suspected cases in the ongoing cholera epidemic across the country News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

The Director-General of the centre, Dr Jide Idris, said this during a news conference on the cholera situation on Tuesday in Abuja.

Idris said that as at June 30, Nigeria recorded 2,102 suspected cholera cases and 63 deaths across 33 states and 122 local government areas, with a case fatality rate of 3.0 percent

The NCDC boss said that the top 10 affected states are Lagos, Bayelsa, Abia, Zamfara, Bauchi, Katsina, Cross River, Ebonyi, Rivers, and Delta, with seven of these being in the south.

“Only 123 (16 percent) of 774 LGAs in Nigeria are open defeacation free. With Jigawa as the only open defeacationfree state in Nigeria. More than 48 million Nigerians practice open defecation.

“Inadequate toilet facilities and existing ones even in many government facilities not well maintained. Inadequate Safe water and poor sanitation,” he said.

According to him, 11 percent of schools, six percent of health facilities, four percent of motor parks and markets, have access to basic water, sanitation and hygiene services.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives, resolved to collaborate with all relevant agencies in the health sector to investigate the root cause of the recent cholera outbreak in the country with a view to proffering solutions to it.

This followed the adoption a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the Minority Leader, Honourable Kingsley Chinda at the plenary on Tuesday

The House urged the federal and state governments as well as the federal Capital Territory (FCT) to urgently put in place measures to check the outbreak of cholera in the country effectively.

In addition, the House urged the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to work with the various health institutions to carry out a rigorous public orientation, enlightenment, and education of the citizenry on the need to maintain personal hygiene at all times.

While moving the motion, the lawmaker expressed serious concern about the recent outbreak of cholera in Lagos State, as well as several other parts of the country.

According to him, this is especially worrisome, given reports that the government has run out of vaccines to effectively tackle the disease, with the death toll continuing to escalate in those states.

He said there was an urgent need for quick action and intervention by the federal and respective state governments to curb further spread of the disease across the country.

Meanwhile, two cases have been identified in Lokoja and Omala local government areas of Kogi State.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Abdulazeez Adeiza, who disclosed this, said one case has already been discharged, while the other person is currently undergoing treatment, with no fatalities recorded.

He said that Kogi State has been fortunate to have minimal impact from the current cholera outbreak, with two confirmed cases identified in Lokoja and Omala LGAs.

According to him, Kogi State Government has taken steps in response to the recent cholera outbreak by unveiling a comprehensive infection prevention tools and reaffirming its dedication to ensuring a cholera-free environment.

He disclosed that the Ministry of Health has implemented stringent surveillance protocols, provided extensive training to healthcare professionals, and conducted widespread awareness campaigns to combat the spread of the disease.

However, Oyo State Government has called on residents to be more vigilant, imbibe good sanitation and take preventive measures to combat the spread of cholera.

The call was made in a statement issued on Monday by the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Abdulmoheed Mogbonjubola, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

However, Oyo State currently has no cholera case, as the suspected cases have returned negative, after due tests.

The Commissioner noted that cholera outbreak in neighbouring states has put the state government on its toes.

He said the state government has commenced community awareness campaign for the prevention of the disease.

The reports that cholera is a severe diarrheal illness caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, and has remained a significant health challenge, especially in regions with inadequate sanitation and clean water.

It is, therefore, advisable to understand the disease transmission mechanism so as to curb its spread.

He said that the National Cholera Multisectoral Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), activated for this crisis, comprised subject matter experts who coordinate the response, ensuring effective resource mobilisation, surveillance, case management, and community engagement.

He said that the measures aim to enhance diagnostic capacity, treatment, and public awareness.

According to him, there are key prevention and response activities initiated by the agency.

“Such activities include assessments in 22 hotspot states, distribution of medical supplies, technical support, training programmes and public health advisories,” he said.

The NCDC boss said that in spite of strong political support and efforts, challenges like open defecation, inadequate toilet facilities, poor water and sanitation, waste management issues, and weak regulatory practices persisted.

He added said that the impact of climate change and flooding exacerbated the cholera situation in the country.

He said that there were efforts to continue to combat the outbreak, with a focus on improving hygiene practices, enforcing public health laws, and enhancing healthcare workers’ capacity at state and local level.

The Commissioner said, “To prevent the spread of cholera, we urge all to be more vigilant, imbibe good sanitation and hygiene practices at home and in their workplace and take preventive measures such as: keeping their environment clean always and disposing of waste properly at designated places.

“I urge us to ensure the use of clean and safe water. Water from suspicious sources should be well boiled or treated by adding one part of chlorine solution to 100 parts of water.”

He listed its causes to include poor waste management practices, poor food, environmental and personal hygiene practices., capacity gap among healthcare workers at the state and LGA levels.

“Weak regulation on construction of soak away and boreholes (some sunk close to water source and boreholes sunk in wrong location).

“Inadequate Implementation and enforcement of public nuisance law and other relevant public health laws.

“Inadequate capacity at State level – delayed disease reporting and response action. Capacity gap among health care workers at the state and LGA levels.

“Also, poor regulation of food vendor and commercial water supply on hygiene, weak regulation on sighting of boreholes and well, which are close to sewage or toilets pathways,” he said.

He said that low knowledge and practice of basic hygiene such as hand washing and effect of climate change and flood was also a major cause of cholera.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Environment, DrIziaqSalako, said that the cholera outbreak in the country came as a stark reminder that when the country failed to prioritise environmental sanitation, public health would be jeopardised and economy would be affected.

“Nigeria is experiencing the adverse impact of climate change as evidenced by the shift in seasons, rising sea levels and more frequent extreme weather events like floods, droughts and heat waves with undeniable health consequences,” Salako said.

According to him, the combination of climate change and poor sanitation, without doubt, poses a double jeopardy to the health of the planet and all creatures on it.

NAN recalls that public health experts have suggested comprehensive strategy to combat the cholera outbreak.

The experts also called for improved sanitation, access to safe water, proper hygiene, and better living conditions to address this recurrent and predictable loss of lives.

They advocated for the classification of cholera as a neglected tropical disease.

Cholera, a virulent but treatable disease, causes 2.9 million cases and 95,000 deaths annually worldwide.

Proper management keeps mortality under one percent, but it can rise to 60 percent if untreated.

Historically, cholera has shaped public health, from John Snow’s 1854 London outbreak response to the development of life-saving oral rehydration therapy by HemendraNathChatterjee in 1953.

ALSO READ: Accident claims life of UNIMAID Professor