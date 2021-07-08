Cholera outbreak: Bauchi assembly raises alarm of spread, deaths

Bauchi State House of Assembly has raised an alarm that cholera outbreak is ravaging the state, spreading like wildfire in 16 out of the 20 LGAs in the state leading to the death of many people.

The alarm was raised under matters of urgent public importance by Ado Wakili of Burra Constituency who drew the attention of the House to the outbreak of cholera in his Constituency during the plenary, on Wednesday.

According to him, many households in Burra Constituency of Ningi LGA are affected by the disease urging the House to immediately call on the state government to come to the rescue of the people of the area because they can not cater for the medical bills for the treatment.

The Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman who presided over the sitting, concurred with the submission of Ado Wakili saying being from the same Local Government he can testify that the condition is critical and there is a need for urgent intervention on the matter.

In his contribution, Deputy Speaker, Danlami Ahmed Kawule representing Zungur/Galambi Constituency said that the outbreak is rapidly spreading across the state.

He explained that in his Constituency, he received similar complaints from Tudun Gambo, Dindima and other places advising that relevant agencies should go round the state for sensitisation campaigns on the disease.

Also contributing, Saleh Hodi Jibir representing Disina Constituency said that the House Committee on Health Services has visited the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency on the matter, due to reports of the outbreak all over the state.

According to their findings, 16 LGAs are currently worst affected as there are cases of death adding that the Agency confirmed to them that Burra is the most hit area.

Saleh Hodi added that the Committee inquired what steps the government has taken to curtail the disease in which the Agency told them that they have taken drugs to the areas.

The Committee, thereafter, asked the Agency to tight its belt and control the sources of the outbreak in order to curtail its spread across the state pledging that the Committee will go back to the Agency to assess their level of performance in curtailing the disease.

The member also revealed that he has discovered that areas without clean water are the most hit, calling for concerted effort to face the problems.

The Speaker commended Saleh Hodi and all Honourable Members of the House Committee on Health and Human Services for their efforts to work even during the strike in order to curtail the outbreak.

The House then resolved to communicate to the government to take more action on the reported cases of the cholera outbreak.

