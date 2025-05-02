Cholera: NCDC reports 34 deaths, 1,307 suspected cases in 30 states

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), has reported 1,307 suspected cholera cases and 34 deaths across 30 states and 98 Local Government Areas, warning of a rising risk of cholera during the rainy season.

The Director General of NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, while briefing journalists on Friday in Abuja, said the agency is tracking cholera cases across 30 states and 98 Local Government Areas.

He urged Nigerians, citizens, health workers, and partners to stay vigilant, act early, and follow preventive guidance

“Cholera can be prevented through ensuring access to safe, potable drinking water; proper sanitation and waste disposal; and appropriate hygiene, including handwashing.”

The NCDC has outlined several measures to prevent and control cholera, including boiling and storing water in clean containers, practicing good hand hygiene, and avoiding raw or undercooked food.

The agency has also advised healthcare workers to adhere to infection prevention and control protocols and to promptly report suspected cases.

Idris emphasized the importance of multisectoral collaboration, particularly in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), to prevent further transmission and reduce mortality.

“The NCDC is implementing preparedness measures, including cholera readiness workshops, treatment protocols, and prepositioning response commodities.”

“The NCDC is also working closely with state governments and partners to enhance surveillance and response efforts.

“We are intensifying our efforts to support states in enhancing their cholera preparedness and response plans. We will continue to provide technical support, supplies, and guidance to ensure that we can respond quickly and effectively to any cholera outbreak.”

The DG also appealed to state governments to prioritise action for solutions that ensure access to and use of safe water, basic sanitation, and proper hygiene practices in communities.

“We urge state governments to invest in improving water and sanitation infrastructure, particularly in high-risk areas.”

“The NCDC remains committed to leading a coordinated national response to cholera and other disease outbreaks, working closely with state governments and partners to ensure timely support and regular updates.

“The agency will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary.

“In addition to cholera, the NCDC is also tracking other disease outbreaks, including Lassa fever and meningitis.”

“The agency has reported a decline in Lassa fever cases in recent weeks, but emphasizes that the risk remains high, particularly in endemic areas.”

“NCDC’s efforts to prevent and control cholera and other disease outbreaks are critical to protecting the health and well-being of Nigerians.

“By working together, we can reduce the impact of these diseases and build a healthier, more resilient nation,” he added.