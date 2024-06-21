The Kwara State Government has issued an alert to healthcare surveillance teams across all 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state to prepare and take preventive measures against a potential cholera outbreak.

This action comes in response to reports of severe gastro-enteritis cases in various communities within Lagos State, including Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Ikorodu, and Kosofe LGAs.

Mr. Gbenga Falade, the Chief Press Secretary in the Kwara Ministry of Health, announced that the ministry has also initiated an awareness campaign.

This campaign includes radio jingles aimed at educating the public on preventive measures against cholera and ways to protect themselves from the disease.

Falade stated that the ministry is staying informed about the situation and is implementing proactive steps to prevent any cholera outbreak within Kwara State.

Also speaking on preventive measures, Prof. Tanimola Akande of the Department of Public Health, University of Ilorin, advised Nigerians on proper sanitation in the form of proper faecal waste disposal.

Akande, who is also a Consultant Public Health Physician with University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, (UITH), explained that other preventive measures includes food and water hygiene.

The expert stated that vaccination remained one of the most cost-effective measures in controlling cholera epidemic across the states.

“Vaccination is one of the cost-effective measures in the control of cholera epidemic.

“Cholera vaccination alone is not used for control of the epidemic of cholera,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE