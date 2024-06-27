Determined to avoid the risk of a cholera outbreak in the Delta, the state government is to commence the inspection and monitoring of the premises of producers of table water in the state.

The move, it said, is part of concerted efforts to ensure that pure water producers adhere to laid-down regulations on hygiene and quality control.

A statement by the State Director of Public Communication, Mrs. Theresa Oliko, in Asaba indicates that the exercise became necessary in light of the outbreak and prevalence of cholera in different parts of the country. the country.

The statement directs producers of Table water in the state to avail the visiting inspection teams from the Delta State Environmental Production Agency, DELSEPA, a valid Environmental Audit Report, EAR, as well as verifiable water analysis result, stressing that failure to comply would attract adequate sanctions.

Recall that the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris had on Monday announced that “as of June 24, 2024, 1528 suspected cases and 53 deaths have been recorded across 31 states and 107 Local Government Areas, with a fatality rate of 3.5 per cent since the beginning of the year.”

According to Idris, “These fatalities are not just statistics, but a significant loss of a loved family member, a spouse, a parent…”

