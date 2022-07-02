 Cholera cases in northern nigeria – By Haidar Miles

The cholera outbreak is frequently reported in Nigeria due to the lack of potable water supply, especially in densely populated areas.

Within-Community interviewed one of the village leader Mallam baba adamu said “many people got sick in this village after we rushed to the nearby hospital they always said cholera, despite many years of organisations like yours educating people on the causes of the cholera and how to prevent it but still difficult for others to follow the advice, lack of sanitisation every place is dirty our food and water too is not free from germs “.

When Within-Community also meet the maternity health nurse in kaltungo gombe Mrs Deborah Dan gombe she said “In the last two weeks we had new and resurgence cases, Cholera is extremely contagious. It is usually transmitted through fecally contaminated water, hands or food. The rainy season coupled with high rates of open defecation can create a perfect recipe for the spread of disease. As long as people continue to defecate in the open and neglect their personal hygiene, the threat of cholera will continue to loom around us, the illness which is caused by contaminated water can kill within hours if not treated, here in the maternity there’s large number of patient suffering from cholera despite many survived but few also loss their lives, people will also be surprise to hear that cholera has actually killed more people than COVID so far, and other places also suffered from the illness”.

