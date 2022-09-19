Cholera: Borno govt confirms death of 2 surrendered Boko Haram

Borno State government has confirmed that two persons have died as officials report the outbreak of cholera at a camp for surrendered Boko Haram terrorist in Maiduguri.

The state commissioner for women affairs and social development, Zuwaira Gambo whose ministry is in charge of all the rehabilitation facilities in Borno, confirmed this to Tribune Online on Sunday.

According to her, two lives were lost to the cholera outbreak that affected many of the inmates of Koshere camp.

“We had a cholera outbreak situation at the camp and we have deployed every stakeholder from the ministry of health to move in and fumigate the place before all persons diagnosed with cholera had been moved out for proper quarantine.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says, since the beginning of the year, as of 14 August, 23 states had recorded 37,819 suspected cases of cholera and 1,178 deaths.

On the earlier speculation that 14 deaths were recorded, on Friday, and six, on Saturday, the commissioner said “I don’t know where you are getting that figure, because only two deaths were reported amongst those diagnosed with cholera.”

Over 70, 000 Boko Haram with their families surrendered to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, North-East and the Borno state government.

The Borno state government had recently opened two more camps in Jere and Koshere to decongest the hajj camp where the surrendered Boko Haram were kept in Maiduguri, the state capital.

