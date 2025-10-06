Choking during s3x can result in stroke, paralysis — Experts

Experts cautioned that choking is a dangerous sexual act that can result in stroke, convulsions, and even paralysis, even though pornography has successfully made it a “sexual norm” and a “safe” activity.

These risks are frequently increased in people who already have medical issues, making awareness and caution essential.

A study, published in the journal the Archives of Sexual Behaviour this week, found that more than half of adults aged 35 and under reported being strangled by a partner during sex.

Sexual strangulation involves applying pressure to the neck and restricting blood flow or breathing to “enhance” a sexual experience. It often incorporates the dominant/submissive sexual dynamic and the use of hands, arms, feet, and binding agents like belts and ropes.

Although choking is distinct and strictly refers to the partial obstruction of the trachea, it is commonly used in sex play and porn.

But experts are warning that it is truly dangerous, no matter how gentle couples may think they’re being, and regardless of whether both partners like it in the moment.

Dr Debby Herbenick, a public health professor at Indiana University, in a recent presentation, warned, “There is no zero-risk way of engaging in choking. Though deaths from consensual choking are rare, they do happen.”

According to specialists, the neck is “alarmingly fragile,” and limiting blood flow to the brain, even for a short time, can result in irreversible harm.

Even the “relatively low” amount of force it takes to open a can of soda, when applied to someone’s throat, is enough to cause unconsciousness and risk brain injury.

Sexual strangulation can cause immediate symptoms such as neck bruising or swelling, alterations in eyesight, lightheadedness or vertigo, and difficulty swallowing.

While loss of consciousness can occur in seconds, death or paralysis is possible within minutes of strangulation.

Researchers at Bangor University and doctors at North Wales Brain Injury Service maintain that this loss of consciousness is—at the least—an indication that the person has suffered a mild brain injury.

It may take days, weeks, or even years for additional effects of sexual strangulation to become apparent. A change in voice, incontinence, seizures, memory, attention, and decision-making problems, sadness, anxiety, and miscarriage are some examples of these.

There is also growing evidence that, much like the cumulative harm of repetitive head injuries, hypoxic/anoxic brain injuries from sexual choking can accumulate and lead to long-term cognitive problems.

The co-author of the study, Heather Douglas from Melbourne University Law School, declared the risks associated with brain injury increase with each subsequent strangulation.

“So it’s a little bit like a head injury in that these injuries can accumulate. Miscarriage can also result from strangulation and can occur a week or months down the track. Strangulation can lead to a stroke. There can also be an incremental reduction in memory,” said Douglas.

