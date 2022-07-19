Choice of Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate a welcome development ― Gombe gov

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has described the choice of Sen Kashim Shettima as APC’s vice presidential candidate as a highly welcomed development.

The Governor stressed that especially considering the pedigree of the former Borno State Governor, whom he described as “one of the most eminently competent and trustworthy politicians who is solidly on the ground”.

Inuwa Yahaya was speaking when he paid a congratulatory visit to the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Vice Presidential Candidate and former Governor of Borno State, Sen. Kashim Shettima at his Maitama residence in Abuja.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after a meeting with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s running mate in the 2023 election, Governor Inuwa said that “Sen. Shettima is capable of galvanizing support for the presidential ticket and the party in general not only in the North East sub-region but across the country.”

When asked about his take on the uproar among some groups following the emergence of Sen. Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate, Governor Inuwa simply said ” as politicians and a people we must learn to understand and trust one another for the good of our nation”.

The Governor had earlier in a press statement, described the former Borno State Governor as a highly cerebral, eloquent, competent, courageous and cosmopolitan leader who has succeeded in building bridges, reputation and friendships across the country.

He said with his background as a former lecturer, banker, agricultural economist, former Governor and parliamentarian with visionary and patriotic ideologies, Sen. Shettima will be a ’round peg in a round hole’ as vice president.

He reassured of his personal commitment and support of the APC in Gombe State to the Tinubu/ Shettima ticket as well as a victory for the party in 2023 at all levels as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, ( Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE