THE glamorous wedding held between the popular Afrobeat superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and Chef Chioma Rowland on Tuesday, 25th of June in Lagos has caused unceasing buzz online. As expected, the massive event was graced by many Nigerians from all walks of life: politicians, celebrities and sundry. The event was indeed an avenue for them to display their passion for fashion in their classy and elegant outfits. Now let’s take a look at some of the breath-taking outfits of the attendees:
ALSO READ: Scavenger bags one-year in prison for stealing cooking pots
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now
Abuja doctor reveals unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!