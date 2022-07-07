CHINET Aviation, cargo conference to hold September 7

The organiser of Aviation and Cargo Conference (CHINET) has fixed September 7 and 8, 2022 for the second edition of the aviation logistic, B2B and MICE show to hold in Lagos.

This year’s event with the theme, ‘The Role of Insurance and Regulation in Growing Aviation and Cargo Business in Nigeria,’ is expected to build on the successes recorded at the first edition as well as address the challenges raised during the conference.

According the publisher of atqnews.com, Mr Ikechi Uko, “The 2021 CHINET 21 communique highlighted many challenges and observations which will be addressed at this year’s event, which include the observation that Nigeria is still categorised as a high risk country for aviation and also that the insurance premiums for airlines operating in Nigeria are higher than in other country. This increases the cost of doing aviation business in Nigeria.

“Also, stakeholders opined that the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) should fine-tune their tier-based proposal for insurance companies so that their risk appetite will be determined by the capital they deploy for business and insurance practitioners should start to specialise for improved technical knowledge and robust underwriting of aviation policies.

“In addition, stakeholders at the first edition of CHINET noted that Nigerian laws on cargo exportation and importation are not in tandem with the development around the world. This is giving investors a massive challenge and is killing cargo exportation in the country. Moreso, over regulation in Nigeria’s export environment is inhibiting the growth of the sector.”

Uko explained that insurance is an integral aspect of every business ecosystem and plays a vital role in mitigating the inherent risks associated with running the business, especially as it relates to aviation and cargo.

“Nigerian airlines have been a victim of high insurance premium due to some factors bedevilling the aviation sector. There is a growing complaints of exploitation of airlines by Nigerian insurance companies. Nigerian airlines allege that the law preventing Nigerian airlines from using foreign insurers is prohibitive and is now a weapon of intimidation by Nigerian insurers who lack the capacity to insure a brand new aircraft but charge high premium. It is alleged that Nigerian airlines pay the highest premiums in Africa.

“The role of Air Accidents and Investigations on high Insurance Premiums will be examined and addressed,” he added.

Chinet Aviation Cargo Conference is an annual conference that brings exporters, Cargo Managers, Logistics firms, Airlines, Airport, Customs, Insurance firms and everyone in the Aviation and Cargo ecosystem to Chart a pathway that enables Nigerians to export more through Airports.

According to IkechiUko the Publisher of Atqnews“We learnt a lot from the maiden edition of the event and we are planning to work on the different issues observed to help us improve on the present situation in the sector. We have already engaged stakeholders to find a profitable route to growing and scaling the aviacargo value chain in Nigeria through the airports.”

The 2022 Chinet conference will bring experts to help exporters take advantage of the emerging availability of capacity and airports to grow export capabilities.

The event has been divided into three sections, which include the role of insurance in aviation, the inherent opportunities of cargo airports to support export in Nigeria and the regulation of air cargo in Nigeria.

According to him the session on airports will give all the cargo airports in Nigeria the opportunity to make a presentation on their capacities and inherent opportunities at the airports.





Uko revealed that in 2022, over six new cargo airports, most owned by states are about to open across the country questioned; what is the enterprise plans for these airports? How will they grow aviacargo, using their business plan?

He also added that the 2022 edition which is looking at grey areas and how to scale up business for the stakeholders in the industry will have foreign participants for the first time.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.CHINET Aviation CHINET Aviation

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.CHINET Aviation CHINET Aviation

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP