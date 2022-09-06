Chinet Aviation and Cargo Conference 2022 opens Sept 7 with exciting panel line up

Ogun Cargo Airport, the fastest built Cargo Airport in Nigeria will return to Chinet Aviacargo

Conference to unveil the opportunities available to stakeholders.

The return to Chinet will be a great testimonial for Ogun State.

At Chinet 2021 the Commissioner of Finance for Ogun State, Mr Dapo Okubadejo had promoted the airport as a great option for investors.

He promised that the airport will be built before the end of 2022. The promise has been fulfilled and the state returns to engage aviation professionals in order to exploit the inherent opportunities in the industry.

Cargo is the fastest growing sector of the aviation industry and the airport promises to tap into this huge market.

Other State Cargo Airports are expected to join in the day 2 discussion at the 2022 edition of the event.

The future of cargo airports and their viability will be the focus of day 2 at the Chinet 2022 event.

The event scheduled to hold on September 7 and 8, 2022 at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos is expected to have in attendance captains of industries in aviation, logistics, exports, transport and government agencies in export related field.

Chinet 22 will also discuss the role of Cargo Airports, Insurance and Finance in the development of a National Aviacargo Export Master Plan for Nigeria.

Captain John Okakpu an export guru and the driver of many Agroexport Projects in Nigeria will head the discussions on the viability of these airports and their utilisation for Agroexports.

Thirteen federal airports have been designated as Cargo Airports and five have recently been listed for concessioning.

About 10 states owned Cargo Airports are also coming on stream.

How does Nigeria harmonise and utilise these assets to grow agroexports will be the topic of discussions by a high quality panel assembled by the Organisers.

However, the Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Akin Olateru, will be presenting a paper on the impact of Accident Investigation on the insurance profile of the country, while the

Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu will be showcasing the profile of Aviacargo Business in Nigeria and an initiative on a National Aviacargo Masterplan for Nigeria.





The regulators and operators of the aviacargo ecosystem in Nigeria are confirming their participation in the event. These include the National Agency for Food and Drug Control, NAFDAC, led by the DG, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye. NAFDAC regulates products and gives approval for export of these products.

The Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority, NEPZA, Managing Director, Adesoji Adesugba will be showcasing the role NEPZA has been playing in developing export zones in Nigeria.

The first day of the event will dwell on Financing of Aviation and Cargo in Nigeria with Insurance being a key issue for discussion.

The financing session involving Airlines and Banks will be moderated by Dr Alex Nwuba a pilot, airline operator and a financial advisor.

Leading Insurance heavyweights have also been lined up to discuss the role of insurance in the growth of aviation and cargo in Nigeria.

Leading the pack in the insurance sector is the newly elected President of the African Insurance Brokers Association (AIBA) and Chairman, Boff & Co. Insurance Brokers Ltd, Chief Babajide Olatunde-Agbeja, a seasoned expert in the industry.

Chief Olatunde-Agbeja is a thorough bred insurance guru of many years and an experienced aviation insurance expert.

The executives of leading Insurance companies and top Insurance brokers are expected to join the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM to discuss the roles of the different components of insurance in the development of aviation in Nigeria.

This session will be driven by two lead speakers and discussants of the highest calibre.

These include Mr Sunday .O.S. Thomas, Commissioner, for Insurance, NAICOM; Adetola Adegbayi, Executive Director, Technical Services \ Operations, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Amadin E. Eghianruwa ,CEO, Icons Insurance Brokers Limited; Ganiyu Musa, Group Managing Director/CEO Cornerstone Insurance Plc; Mr Shola Ajibade, ED Operations FBS Reinsurance; Kunle Ahmed, Managing Director, AXAMansard Insurance Plc and Eddie Efekoha, CEO/Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc.

This will be the most robust discussion on Insurance and Aviation in Nigeria.

Airline executives will be on hand to discuss with the insurance gurus in what promises to be an educative session.

Nigerian airlines have been victims of high insurance premiums due to some factors bedevilling the aviation sector. There is a growing perception of exploitation of airlines by Nigerian Insurance Companies.

Nigerian Airlines allege that the law preventing Nigerian airlines from using foreign insurers is punitive and is now a weapon of intimidation by Nigerian insurers who lack adequate capacity to insure a brand new aircraft but still charge high premium. It is alleged that Nigerian Airlines pay the highest premiums in Africa.

The cargo session will include professionals in the Logistics sector of the economy.

These experts will include Basil Agboarumi MD/CEO SAHCO Plc, Solomon Mekonnen, Cargo Manager Ethiopian Airlines Lagos, Adigun Olaniyi, Director of Sales & Marketing, SAHCO, Kingsley Nwokoma, President Association of Foreign Airlines and Representatives in Nigeria, Amos Akpan, Managing Director, Flight & Logistics Solutions Ltd , Anny Chigbo, Mainstream Aviation Services Ltd.

Associate member (World Free Zones), Group Capt. John Ojikutu (rtd) Aviation Security Consultant and Secretary General, Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative, Christopher Isaiah.

General Manager, Commercial, GHI Assets Limited, Obinna Anyaegbu, CEO Chisco logistics; Bosun Solarin, Export Group Chairman, Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI.

