Chinese scientists develop bone glue to fix fractures within three minutes — Report

Chinese researchers have developed a medical bone glue that can be used to treat fractures and shattered bone fragments within minutes, a process that would traditionally take months to heal.

The product, dubbed “Bone-02”, was unveiled by a research team in East China’s Zhejiang Province. It can achieve precise fixation within two to three minutes, even in a blood-rich environment such as surgical sites.

Lin Xianfeng, the team leader and associate chief orthopaedic surgeon at Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital in Hangzhou, said the glue, which is applied via injection through a small incision, eliminates the need for metal plates and screws while ensuring faster and minimally invasive surgery.

He explained that the glue will also be naturally absorbed by the body as the bone heals, eliminating the need for another surgery to remove implants.

Laboratory tests confirmed that “Bone-02” performed well in both safety and effectiveness.

Tests involving more than 150 patients showed that the glued bones demonstrated a maximum bonding force of over 400 pounds, a shear strength of approximately 0.5 MPa, and a compressive strength of around 10 MPa.

This suggests that the product could potentially replace traditional metal implants while also lowering the risk of infection or rejection often associated with foreign implants.

Researchers said they were inspired by oysters — specifically the mollusc’s ability to stick to underwater surfaces that are difficult for traditional adhesives to bond with, according to Interesting Engineering.

Unlike ordinary glues, the bio-glue secreted by oysters forms pressure- and erosion-resistant bonds in moist, salty, wet, and constantly moving conditions, the outlet reported.

Currently, orthopaedic surgeons use bone cements and void fillers, but none of these materials truly function as adhesives.

Attempts to create bone glues date back to the 1940s, using materials such as gelatin, epoxy resins, and acrylates. However, these efforts were abandoned due to biocompatibility issues.

If successful on a larger scale, “Bone-02” could shorten surgeries, improve recovery times, and spare patients the complications of multiple operations.

