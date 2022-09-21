Chinese national who allegedly murdered girlfriend in Kano sent to prison custody

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano State, on Wednesday, ordered that a 47-year-old Chinese national, Geng Quanrong, be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged murder of his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Sani.

The police charged Geng, who lives in Nassarawa GRA Quarters, Kano, with culpable homicide.

The Chief Magistrate, Hanif Sanusi-Chiroma, who took the plea of Geng, ordered that he should be remanded in Kurmawa Correctional Centre pending legal advice and adjourned the matter till October 13.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Khalifa Auwal-Hashim, said that Geng committed the alleged offence on September16 at Janbulo Quarters in Kano.

He alleged that on the same day at about 9.30 p.m, Geng attacked Sani with a knife after a misunderstanding.

The police said that Sani was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano were she was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

Auwal-Hashim. in his prayer, urged the court to seek legal advice because the matter was a capital offence and the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain it.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Section 221 of the Penal Code.

