Chinese national denies killing 23-yr-old lady in Kano

47-year-old Chinese National, Mr Frank Geng Quanrong, who was alleged to have killed his 23-year-old lover, Ummulkhuksum Sani Buhari, has been re-arraigned before a Kano State State High Court.

During his re-arraignment on Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to the charge. Quangrong who lives at Railway Quarters Kano is facing a count charge of culpable homicide.

It will be recalled that the court, had on October 4, ordered Kano Govt to provide interpreter for the defendant who claimed he does not understand English language.

On Thursday when the case came up for re-arraignment, the prosecutor who is also the Attorney General of Kano State, Barr Musa Abdullahi-Lawan, presented Mr Guo Cumru, from Chinese Embassy to interpret English to Chinese Language to the defendant.

He informed the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 16, at Janbulo Quarters Gwale Local Government Area of Kano.

He said at about 9:00 p.m, the defendant stabbed his girlfriend Ummukulsum in different parts of her body with knife in her house at Janbulo quarters Kano for unconfirmed reasons.

The prosecutor said: “We are ready and intend to present five witnesses, we don’t want to take much time as the interpreter is from Abuja.”

Geng Quanrong after the charges had been read to him, however, “pleaded not guilty” to the charge.

The attorney general said that the offence contravened the provision of section 221(b) of the Penal Code.

Barr. Muhammad Umar appeared as watching brief to the nominal complainant but the Defence Counsel, Mr Muhammad Dan’azumi, earlier objected that in a criminal case there is no procedure of watching brief.

Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji ordered the remand of the defendant in a Correctional Center.

He adjourned the matter until November 16, 17 and 18, for hearing.

The defendant was first charged before a Chief Magistrate’s court as the state counsel raised an objection insisting that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to hear such a criminal suit.

