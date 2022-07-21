Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria expresses readiness to assist Bauchi in Agriculture, ICT

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Cui Jianchun has said that China will assist Bauchi State in the areas of infrastructure, ICT, Agriculture, Industries and investment.

The Ambassador was speaking in Bauchi during a business summit held at the Government House on Thursday stressing that there are a lot of investment opportunities in the state.

Cui Jianchun commended the developmental efforts of the Sen Bala Mohammed-led administration saying that the environment is friendly for investors assuring that his country will leverage the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China.

Earlier speaking, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed had asked the Chinese Government and business community to invest in the moribund industries of the state to help create employment opportunities for the citizens.

The Governor specifically mentioned the state-owned factories such as the Bauchi Meat Factory, Styer Nigeria Limited, Bauchi Furniture Company and Bauchi Fertiliser Blending Company operating abysmally for years now.

The Governor said that he hosted the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria HE Cui Jianchun in order to open up the side of Bauchi Investment Opportunity to the world to attract potential investors.

Bala Mohammed identified various areas where investors can key into, saying that the State government has put in place, modalities that will improve business opportunities and ensure a business environment-friendly atmosphere.





The Governor further said that key economic sectors of Bauchi State such as agriculture, tourism, solid minerals, trade, industry and investment are ripe with enormous potential capable of generating wealth and job opportunities for the state.

He said the over 4.2 million hectares of arable land which the state is blessed with can support a systematic shift from subsistence Agricultural farming to mechanised large-scale commercial farming.

The Governor further listed other sectors which might be of interest including the Yankari Games Reserve, and Sumu Wild Life Park in the Tourism sector, while the Bauchi meat Factory, Dairy Farm and other industries need urgent attention.