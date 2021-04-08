China’s online tourism consumption hits trillion yuan

China’s total online tourism consumption has reached a trillion-yuan level, the report on the development of “Internet plus tourism” in China indicated.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT) released the report on Wednesday.

It stated that “Internet plus”, which has become a new scenario of travel and a new engine for smart tourism, would quicken the ecological integration and innovation of the tourism industry.

It noted that the development would bring more opportunities for the management and smart marketing of tourism.

Du Jiang, the Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism, who stated that China’s tourism sector was riding on an accelerating trend of digital transformation, also said that the idea was echoed by him.

China in last November rolled out a guideline on facilitating “Internet plus tourism”, which encouraged tourist destinations to make use of advanced technologies such as big data and cloud computing.

This will make travel become more interesting and propel quality development of the tourism sector.

In the next stage, the MCT, the National Development and Reform Commission and other relevant departments would further work together to advance “Internet plus tourism” in an effort to push forward intelligent tourism development. (Xinhua).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts… China’s online tourism consumption ; China’s online tourism consumption ; China’s online tourism consumption ; China’s online tourism consumption.