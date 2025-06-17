China urges citizens to leave Israel ‘as soon as possible’

China has called on its citizens to leave Israel “as soon as possible” amid escalating conflict between Tel Aviv and Tehran, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday.

The Chinese Embassy in Tel Aviv advised nationals to exit “via land border crossings, while ensuring their personal safety,” adding that “Jordan” should be used “as a priority route.”

The warning follows Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, prompting heavy retaliatory missile strikes from Tehran. Israeli authorities say at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured. Iran claims 224 deaths and over 1,000 wounded.

China condemned Israel’s actions and warned that Middle Eastern countries would be the “first to suffer” if the situation worsens.

Separately, India also advised its citizens to leave Tehran. “All Indian Nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources are advised to move to a safe location outside the City,” the Indian Embassy posted on X.

The Indian Foreign Ministry added that Indian students have been relocated and “some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia.”

US President Donald Trump has also urged civilians to evacuate Tehran “immediately” as the Israel-Iran conflict intensifies.

