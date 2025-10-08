China, UK to launch research centre in Awka

THE Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners, United Kingdom (CIEPUK), has said it will launch a Global Southern Studies/Research Centre (GSSRC) at Paul University, Awka, in partnership with Soochow University, China.

The unveiling of the centre is scheduled for October 17 at the Nwawka Auditorium, Paul University.

According to CIEPUK, the centre aims to enhance academic collaboration, innovation, and sustainable development across the Global South.

It will also serve as a hub for research, knowledge exchange, and international partnerships.

CIEPUK’s African regional office is located at Paul University, where the centre will be based.

Key research areas include technology, climate change, agriculture, health sciences, social development, and cultural exchange.

Officials from the three partner institutions described the initiative as a milestone in academic diplomacy and a model for South-South cooperation and sustainable progress.

The Consular Representative of China in Nigeria is expected to attend the launch.

Professor Marcel Ezenwoye, CIEPUK Global President, who also serves as Director of the Pre-degree Programme at Paul University, signed the formal announcement.

ALSO READ: Yakubu hands over to Agbamuche as INEC acting chairman

Ezenwoye said the centre would support cross-border collaboration and foster innovative solutions to development challenges.

He added that it would also promote cultural understanding through academic exchange.

Organisers said the centre would facilitate joint publications, patents, policy research, and scholarships, in addition to offering training and exchange opportunities for Nigerian students and researchers.

Stakeholders said the initiative would strengthen Nigeria’s role in global research partnerships and aligns with both national and regional development goals.

The event is expected to attract dignitaries, academics, students, and international guests.