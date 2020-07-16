China to reopen movie theatres as epidemic wanes

Chinese movie theatres in low-risk areas have been allowed to resume operation starting from July 20 following an improvement in the COVID-19 epidemic situation, the China Film Administration announced Thursday.

These movie theatres should reopen on the premise that proper prevention and control measures have been put in place, the administration said in a circular.

Attendance per show must not exceed 30 per cent, according to a guideline on the sector’s work resumption issued by the Chinese Film Circulation and Projection Association on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Yola residents cry out to FG over flooding in Adamawa

Cinemas are required to sell non-adjacent tickets in every other row, and moviegoers who are strangers to each other should keep a distance of at least one metre.

All moviegoers must make real-name reservations and purchase tickets online.

Those who do not wear masks or with a body temperature above 37.3 degrees Celsius will not be admitted into the theatres, the guideline read.

(dpa/NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

South-West States Declare Readiness For 2020 WASSCE

Commissioners of education of the six South-West states of the country have expressed readiness to sit their respective Senior Secondary School three (SSS3) students for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination… Read Full Story

No WASSCE For Nigerian Students Now, FG Insists

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, insisted that its decision not to allow the reopening of schools because of the coronavirus pandemic remains unchanged as it maintains that it is not confident about the safety of students at this time… Read Full Story

You Are Making Southern Kaduna Unsafe For Development – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has charged the people of Southern Kaduna to be united as the crisis in the area is portraying the place as unsafe for development and investment… Read Full Story

UPDATE: Twitter Accounts Of Obama, Bill Gates, Biden, Apple, Others Hacked By Bitcoin Scammers