China to eliminate tariffs on imports from African countries

China has announced the full removal of tariffs on imports from all African countries, ENA, according to a partner of TV BRICS.

The tariff elimination falls under the new China-Africa Economic Partnership for Shared Development, a framework designed to accelerate Africa’s integration into global trade by increasing market access, improving customs procedures, and strengthening institutional trade capacity.

The initiative is part of a broader effort by Beijing to support industrialisation, diversify imports, and reinforce economic links with African states beyond raw materials.

President Xi Jinping reaffirmed China’s readiness to welcome all African exports under zero-tariff treatment.

He emphasised that the new arrangement would be accompanied by enhanced cooperation in customs, quarantine, logistics, and capacity building.

China also pledged to support training programmes and expand the visibility of high-quality African goods in the Chinese market.

In 2024, China–Africa trade reached nearly 300 billion dollars, consolidating China’s position as Africa’s largest trading partner.

Observers note that the new tariff policy may further strengthen the African Continental Free Trade Area by encouraging intra-African production and export diversification.

The strategic shift is expected to unlock new opportunities for value-added goods and services from across the continent, reinforcing Africa’s role in global supply chains.