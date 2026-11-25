China has launched its Shenzhou-24 spacecraft carrying Pakistan’s first astronaut to travel to space, marking a milestone in cooperation between the two countries’ space programmes.

The spacecraft lifted off on Wednesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi Desert at 08:18 local time, carrying three astronauts to China’s Tiangong space station.

The crew includes Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, Chinese mission commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi. The launch was declared a complete success minutes after liftoff.

Speaking to reporters before the mission, Ali described the opportunity as a responsibility to represent his country.

“I am carrying the name of Pakistan on my shoulder, the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis,” he said.

Ali’s participation makes him the first foreign astronaut to join a Chinese crewed space mission.

China said the mission would strengthen its relationship with Pakistan as the two countries mark 75 years of cooperation in space.

During their stay, the astronauts will conduct scientific experiments and test technologies in areas including aerospace medicine, combustion and the effects of space conditions on living organisms.

They will also investigate how the space environment affects ageing, with the aim of improving understanding of age-related vascular diseases.

Ali is expected to carry out research on photosynthesis in bacteria and examine how radiation and microgravity affect seeds.

The Pakistani astronaut, a former fighter pilot, will spend a shorter period aboard the space station before returning to Earth with two Chinese crew members who have been there since May.

Tang and Wu are expected to remain aboard Tiangong for six months alongside Zhu Yangzhu, a member of the Shenzhou-23 crew launched in May. Zhu has been studying how the human body adapts to prolonged periods in space.

Ali and another Pakistani candidate, Khurram Dawood, reached the final stage of the selection process. Both underwent training in China and worked in Chinese space facilities under the supervision of Chinese experts.

Ali previously identified learning Chinese as one of his biggest challenges during the preparation for the mission.

The launch also reflects China’s ambition to position its Tiangong space station as an international research platform.

Beijing has invested billions of dollars in its space programme and is seeking to expand international participation in its missions. The country also aims to send astronauts to the Moon by 2030.

Pakistan, which does not have its own spacecraft capable of carrying astronauts into orbit, views the mission as an important step in its space cooperation with China.

(BBC)