China sanctions four persons with US links over vicious Hong Kong actions

China has decided to impose sanctions on four people with United States (US) institutional links who have acted viciously on issues related to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

A foreign ministry spokesperson said this on Monday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks in response to the U.S. State Department and Treasury Department’s announcement on Nov. 9 that sanctions were being imposed on four Chinese officials from China’s central government and the HKSAR government.

According to Hua, China will apply sanctions to four individuals, namely: John Knaus, Senior Director for Asia at the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), and Manpreet Anand, Regional Director for Asia-Pacific programmes at the National Democratic Institute (NDI).

The other two are Crystal Rosario of NDI, and Kelvin Sit, NDI Programme Manager in Hong Kong.

Hua said that China was in firm opposition to the moves by the U.S.

According to China, by the moves, the U.S. has openly meddled in Hong Kong affairs and interfered in China’s internal affairs, while grossly trampling on the principles of international law and the basic norms of international relations.

“I have to emphasise again that Hong Kong is an inseparable part of China, and Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs.

“The U.S. side should immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs, should no longer interfere in China’s internal affairs, and should go no further along the wrong path,’’ Hua said.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…