China’s President fires back at Trump’s US govt amidst escalating trade war, China raises tariffs on US goods from 84% to 125%
World News

China raises tariffs on US goods from 84% to 125%

Rowland Kpakete

China announced on Friday that it would implement countermeasures by increasing tariffs on US goods from 84% to 125%, effective Saturday.

The move comes amid an escalating trade war, as the US and China continue to raise tariffs.

US President, Donald Trump, however, has paused tariffs for other countries.

The total tariffs imposed by Trump on China now stand at 145%.

When Trump declared on Wednesday that China would face tariffs of 125%, he did not factor in a 20% tariff tied to China’s role in fentanyl production.

Related

We’re not afraid — China’s President fires back at Trump’s US govt amidst escalating trade war

Australia: Woman gives birth to stranger’s baby in embryo mix-up

Prince Harry pays surprise visit to war victims in Ukraine

ALSO READ We’re not afraid — China’s President fires back at Trump’s US govt amidst escalating trade war 

In response, a spokesperson for China’s Commerce Ministry stated, “The US alternately raising abnormally high tariffs on China has become a numbers game, which has no practical economic significance, and will become a joke in the history of the world economy.

“However, if the US insists on continuing to substantially infringe on China’s interests, China will resolutely counter and fight to the end.”

Additionally, China’s Commerce Ministry confirmed it was filing another lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding the US tariff increases.

(MSN)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

You Might Also Like

UK govt piles ceasefire pressure on Putin with additional £450m military support to Ukraine

US: Helicopter with four onboard crashes into Hudson River

Ksenia Karelina: US ballet dancer released from Russia in prisoner exchange

US imposes new sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program

Why I’ve been absent from recent political events — Michelle Obama

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×