China prioritises education exchange to strengthen cooperation with Nigeria ― Envoy 

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, Cui Jian Chun has said, its Country prioritized education exchange to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Nigeria.

The Ambassador who was represented by his wife at the October 1st Award of China-Nigeria Friendship” Award Ceremony, Mrs Liang Huili further disclosed that solving the difficulties Nigeria face is China’s greatest pursuit stressing that what the bilateral cooperation strive to do is to provide students with a good learning environment, as students are the future of Nigeria and well-educated students are more capable of building a more beautiful Nigeria.

The Embassy awarded 51 teachers and students across the Areas Councils within the Federal Capital Territory( FCT), Abuja with cash prices for their commitment to duty and excellent performance of some students. The Embassy also donated some materials to the China Assisted Model Primary school Nyanya, to assist the teachers to ease their job and for the development of the students.

Speaking further, Huili said in the past, the Chinese Embassy and Chinese companies in Nigeria built new classrooms for students, finished maintenance work for those old rooms and toilets, donated computers which are badly needed by students, power generator which was urgently demanded by the school.

“Today we bring with us new items, with a wish that they will be able to help the teachers in their teaching, give the students a hand in their studies and contribute to the development of school”.

Huili also noted that 2022 marks the 51st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Nigeria and China.

“Over the past year, together with efforts made by the Nigerian side, we have witnessed gratifying progress on bilateral relations across the board”.