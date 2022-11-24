China prioritises education exchange to strengthen cooperation with Nigeria ― Envoy
•award 51 teachers, gives scholarships to 51 students in FCT
The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, Cui Jian Chun has said, its Country prioritized education exchange to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Nigeria.
The Ambassador who was represented by his wife at the October 1st Award of China-Nigeria Friendship” Award Ceremony, Mrs Liang Huili further disclosed that solving the difficulties Nigeria face is China’s greatest pursuit stressing that what the bilateral cooperation strive to do is to provide students with a good learning environment, as students are the future of Nigeria and well-educated students are more capable of building a more beautiful Nigeria.
The Embassy awarded 51 teachers and students across the Areas Councils within the Federal Capital Territory( FCT), Abuja with cash prices for their commitment to duty and excellent performance of some students.
The Embassy also donated some materials to the China Assisted Model Primary school Nyanya, to assist the teachers to ease their job and for the development of the students.
Speaking further, Huili said in the past, the Chinese Embassy and Chinese companies in Nigeria built new classrooms for students, finished maintenance work for those old rooms and toilets, donated computers which are badly needed by students, power generator which was urgently demanded by the school.
“Today we bring with us new items, with a wish that they will be able to help the teachers in their teaching, give the students a hand in their studies and contribute to the development of school”.
Huili also noted that 2022 marks the 51st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Nigeria and China.
“Over the past year, together with efforts made by the Nigerian side, we have witnessed gratifying progress on bilateral relations across the board”.
“Friendship, which derives from close contact between the people, holds the key to sound state-to-state relations, and our cultures can build the friendship bridge connecting China and Nigeria”.
“In this respect, the Chinese Ambassador proposed “Sharing Chinese Harmony, Performing Nigeria-China Symphony” initiative. Both China and Nigeria are cultural giants with a long history”.
“Traditional culture plays an important role in the historical process of their national independence and revitalization.
“As good friends, good brothers and good partners, both countries not only cherish the concept of Harmony due to their important traditional value in facilitating personal growth and country’s development but also enjoy their good relationship through performing Nigeria-China Symphony”.
Earlier in his remarks, the Acting Chairman of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Dr Alhassan Sule, appreciated the Chinese Embassy for its relentless effort to the development of the FCT Education sector.
Sule, who was represented by the Director of Finance and Accounts, noted that the award and scholarship presentation by the Embassy started way back in 2013 as he recounted the financial and material support of the Chinese Embassy to FCT Schools.
He further explained that the award recipients were specially and carefully selected from different Primary and Junior Secondary Schools across the 6 Area Councils, to commemorate the 51 years of the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China.
“Today, we are once again gathered here by the Ambassador and his team from the Chinese Embassy for yet another presentation of scholarship to 51 selected learners and 51 selected teachers from both Primary and Junior Secondary Schools across the 6 Area Councils.
“To commemorate the 51 years of the bilateral relationship, Cultural exchange, educational supports, economic, political and security relationships between these 2 great and most populous nations in their various continents, Nigeria and China”.
“It is interesting to note that since the signing of our memorandum of understanding with the Embassy in 2007, the Board has enjoyed numerous educational and other supports from the Embassy”.
“Notably among them is this school that we are here today. This was entirely a donation from the Chinese Government to the Board in addition to numerous books, a centre in JSS Area 11 and several trainings of our teachers and officers in China some years past. We cannot thank you enough”.
He urged award beneficiaries of the award to make judicious use of the funds given to them to improve their capacities education-wise.
“Have it that you are not the only best in the system but just an opportunity that you were chosen among others, therefore use it and shine further”. He said.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE