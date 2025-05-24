China, Nigeria strengthen ties in agriculture, cultural diplomacy

The Chinese Cultural Centre in Abuja recently played host to a vibrant celebration of cultural diplomacy and agricultural cooperation, marking the United Nations International Tea Day.

The “Tea for Harmony — Yaji Cultural Salon” brought together distinguished guests and friends of China-Nigeria relations to celebrate the shared values of harmony and cultural exchange through the lens of tea culture.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Yu Dunhai, underscored the shared cultural values between both nations. He described tea as a symbol of peace, connection, and mutual respect.

“China and Nigeria have many common cultural values, and tea represents harmony, connection, and respect,” Ambassador Dunhai noted. “This platform allows us to interact more deeply with the Nigerian people, exchanging not just beverages, but values and ideas.”

The Ambassador also reiterated China’s readiness to partner with Nigeria in value-added agricultural production, especially through tea-related trade, agro-processing, and cultural tourism initiatives.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy, Dr. Muhktar Yawale, expressed Nigeria’s eagerness to harness the creative and economic opportunities offered by tea culture. He highlighted the country’s commitment to promoting tea-themed tourism, artisanal enterprises, and rural development.

“We are supporting creative industries centered around tea. By promoting festivals and developing tea-themed tourism, Nigeria can tap into the global tea economy while preserving local culture,” he said.

Also speaking, Ms. Olubunmi Olowookere, Permanent Secretary of the FCT Social Development Secretariat, described tea as “a symbol of peace and patience,” emphasizing its role in transcending boundaries and bringing communities together.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Culture and Creative Economy expressed support for initiatives that position culture as both a source of identity and an engine for economic growth. “This event is an eye-opener. We must put in place laws that strengthen cultural identity and also position culture as an economic driver,” he stated.

Stressing the importance of media in promoting and exporting Nigeria’s cultural wealth to the global stag, .Dr. Mohammed Bulama, Director General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), represented by his special assistant, Alhaji Suleiman Musa, described the event as an opportunity to highlight our values, talents, and potential to a global audience.

” A youthful perspective, student Agbo Chidinma described tea as a cultural unifier, saying, “Tea is not just a drink; it is a lubricant of unity and a vital part of Chinese historical tradition. Events like this help us appreciate other cultures while cherishing our own.”

The “Tea for Harmony — Yaji Cultural Salon” not only spotlighted tea as a shared cultural symbol but also reaffirmed the deepening ties between Nigeria and China through culture, commerce, and community.

The event featured a range of cultural performances, including elegant Yue Opera and pipa music by Chinese artists, as well as Chinese calligraphy and painting exhibitions and experience sessions.

The celebration highlighted the significance of Chinese tea culture in bridging the two nations’ civilizations and touched on the recent flourishing of China-Nigeria tea trade, with Hainan Baisha tea making its debut in the Nigerian market in 2024.