China-Nigeria relationship has improved significantly ― Chinese Ambassador, Jianchun

Chinese Government has expressed its happiness over its relationship with Nigeria over the years.

Speaking during an award event organized by the Chinese Embassy, Abuja and tagged “The October 1st Award of China-Nigeria Friendship Awarding Ceremony” held at China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, Abuja on Wednesday, the Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China to Nigeria, His Excellency, Cui Jianchun noted that China established a bilateral relationship with Nigeria in February 1971.

According to him, “Over the past years, the political mutual trust between the two countries has been greatly enhanced.

“The traditional and cultural friendship has been significantly improved. Substantially, progress in our win-win cooperation has been made.

“Commercially, culturally and educational exchanges have been further promoted”.

For promoting the relationship between Nigeria and China, a Special Assistant to Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Peter Ogbonna Eze was given the 2022 China – Nigeria Friendship Award by Amb. Jianchun.

A 2014 graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN where he studied economics, Eze was also the most outstanding student of the University of International Business and Economics, UIBE Beijing in China.

In 2019, Peter Ogbonna Eze emerged as the most outstanding student of the University of International Business and Economics, UIBE Beijing in China.

He was awarded the honour of the most outstanding student in the international degree programs among 2019 graduates during the convocation ceremony, which was held on June 25, 2019.

