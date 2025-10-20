China, Nigeria deepen ties to advance global gender equality

Nigeria and China have reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing women’s empowerment and gender equality through strengthened policy cooperation, with both nations pledging to align their initiatives with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

At the China Women’s Film Festival held in Abuja, government representatives and diplomats from both countries underscored the importance of cultural diplomacy and policy collaboration as tools for driving inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Minister of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Zhou Hongyou, said China’s long-standing dedication to women’s empowerment is deeply rooted in its national policies, noting that gender equality remains a key metric in the country’s economic and social planning.

“China has always believed that empowering women means empowering society,” Zhou said. “Over the years, we have worked tirelessly to create equal opportunities in education and employment, ensuring that women are not only seen but heard, not only included but leading change in every sector.”

He added that China’s integration of women’s development goals into its five-year national plans has made gender equality a measurable part of national progress.

“China has woven women’s development goals into its five-year plan for economic and social development, using the status of women as a key indicator for evaluating national growth,” he said.

Zhou announced that the upcoming Global Women’s Summit will further align international efforts with the UN 2030 Agenda, focusing on policies that empower women as agents of sustainable progress.

“This year’s summit will promote gender equality and women’s development, advancing the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” he added.

Honourable Gabriel Saleh Zock, Chairman of the House Committee on Culture and Creative Economy, commended China’s sustained partnership with Nigeria, describing it as a practical example of how cultural cooperation can reinforce gender policy and inclusion.

“I commend the Embassy of China and the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria for their consistency in promoting cultural diplomacy,” Zock said. “This partnership strengthens our creative and policy exchange, and it reflects our shared belief that women’s empowerment is central to national and global development.”

He revealed that the National Assembly is taking legislative steps to institutionalise women’s participation in governance.

“We are currently working on constitutional amendments to reserve 30% of seats for women in governance. Our goal is to ensure that women take their rightful place in decision-making at all levels,” he stated.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the Minister of Women Affairs, H.E. Iman Suleman-Ibrahim, Ms. Rukkayah said the festival aligns with global advocacy for gender equality and the renewed commitment to the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

“This festival holds special significance as it coincides with global reflections on the Beijing Declaration—a framework that continues to shape three decades of advocacy for women’s rights and empowerment,” she said.

She linked Nigeria’s current policy efforts to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasising that women’s empowerment remains central to the administration’s social and economic reforms.

“Under the Renewed Hope Social Impact Intervention Programme, the Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs is driving transformative policies that strengthen families, empower women economically, and promote welfare for vulnerable groups,” she explained.

Rukkayah noted that China’s experience in leveraging culture and technology for women’s development offers a valuable model for Nigeria.

“Deepening collaboration with China holds immense potential for advancing women-led innovation, creative industries, and entrepreneurship,” she added.

Mr Habib Hashim Habib, who represented the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, H.E. Hannatu Musa Musawa, said the film festival reflects how creative policy initiatives can support international cooperation and gender inclusion.

“This festival is a vital cultural bridge between Nigeria and China,” he said. “It celebrates women’s strength, creativity, and resilience, while reinforcing policy collaboration between both nations.”

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to deepen cooperation with China on cultural and gender development policies.

“Nigeria remains firmly committed to working with China to promote cultural creativity, gender inclusion, and mutual understanding, ensuring that policy, art, and culture continue to drive unity, empowerment, and shared prosperity,” he said.

