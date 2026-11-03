China links sustained economic growth to anti-corruption, party reforms

China has linked its sustained economic growth, political stability and national development to its commitment to fighting corruption and strengthening internal party governance, saying continuous reforms within the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) remain critical to advancing the country’s modernisation agenda.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, stated this while reflecting on the outcome of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC in Beijing.

The session reviewed and adopted a resolution on major issues concerning the party’s commitment to full and rigorous self-governance, outlining measures to strengthen internal discipline and provide political guarantees for building a strong country and achieving national rejuvenation through Chinese modernisation.

In an article titled; ‘Leading Chinese Modernisation Steadily Forward Through the Party’s Self-Revolution’, Dunhai said the plenary session demonstrated the CPC’s determination to strengthen itself through internal reforms while maintaining a clear direction for China’s development.

He said the party had made significant progress in its fight against corruption since the 18th National Congress, adding that its capacity to identify problems, correct deviations and strengthen internal governance had remained central to its leadership.

According to him, China’s experience has demonstrated that effective national governance begins with a disciplined political party, stressing that the CPC’s commitment to self-revolution has strengthened its ability to lead the country’s development and protect the interests of its people.

The ambassador explained that party reforms were not merely political concepts but practical measures that had translated into economic growth, social stability and improved living conditions for millions of Chinese citizens.

He listed China’s achievements to include the development of the world’s largest and most comprehensive industrial system, its position as the country with the highest manufacturing value-added globally, and the emergence of a middle-income population of more than 400 million people.

Dunhai also said China had eliminated absolute poverty and lifted hundreds of millions of rural residents out of poverty, describing the achievements as evidence of how effective party governance could translate into tangible development outcomes.

On China’s global economic influence, the ambassador said the country had contributed about 30 per cent of global economic growth for several consecutive years, making it an important force in sustaining global economic stability.

He said the strategic decisions reached at the latest CPC plenary session would not only shape China’s long-term development but also create opportunities for other countries through expanded economic cooperation and high-level opening-up.

Dunhai added that China’s continued commitment to reforms and steady development would strengthen global industrial and supply chains while contributing to the recovery of the world economy.

Addressing China’s relationship with developing countries, particularly in Africa, he said the country’s governance experience had attracted international attention amid growing interest among developing nations in pursuing independent paths to modernisation.

He, however, stressed that China had no intention of exporting its development model or imposing political conditions on other countries, adding that Beijing respected the right of every nation to determine its development path according to its national circumstances.

The ambassador said China remained committed to promoting the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative and Global Governance Initiative as part of efforts to address shared international challenges.

On China-Africa relations, Dunhai described the continent as an important partner in China’s modernisation drive, saying cooperation under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) had continued to expand.

He recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping announced 10 partnership actions at the 2024 FOCAC Beijing Summit to advance modernisation through broader cooperation between China and African countries.

He further disclosed that China commenced zero-tariff treatment for all African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations on May 1, 2026, as part of efforts to expand African exports, strengthen trade relations and support industrial development.

According to him, China is also deepening exchanges with African political parties on party governance and state administration to strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation.

Dunhai described Nigeria as Africa’s most populous country and a major force in the continent’s development, saying his more than two years as Chinese ambassador had exposed him to the strong desire among Nigerians for good governance, stability and an independent path to modernisation.

He said Nigeria’s efforts to pursue strategic autonomy, implement structural reforms, attract foreign investment, expand international trade and promote technological innovation demonstrated its determination to strengthen the foundations of national development.

The ambassador said the comprehensive strategic partnership between Nigeria and China had entered a new phase of high-quality development under the strategic guidance of President Bola Tinubu and President Xi Jinping.

He added that both countries were deepening exchanges on governance experience, aligning their development priorities and expanding practical cooperation across various sectors for the benefit of their peoples.

Dunhai reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening internal party governance, pursuing high-quality development and expanding international cooperation, saying the country’s opening-up policy would continue to create opportunities for the international community.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria and China would deepen cooperation based on equality, mutual learning and mutual benefit, particularly in advancing the interests of countries in the Global South.