China has over 3.15m registered organ donation volunteers

Latest News
By Tribune Online
China has over 3.15m registered organ
The number of registered organ donation volunteers in China has crossed 3.15 million, the Red Cross Society of China said, on Wednesday.

More than 33,000 organ donors donated after death, saving nearly 100,000 lives, according to Liang Huiling, Party chief and executive vice president of the Red Cross Society of China.

“Human organ donation is a noble cause that saves lives, promotes love among people, and highlights social civilization and progress,” Liang said this at an event held in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing to commemorate organ donors and also to raise public awareness of organ donation.

China started piloting the organ donation programme in 2010.

The number of donors increased to 4.16 per million population (PMP) in 2019 from 2.01 PMP in 2015, according to the 2019 report on China organ donation development released by the China Organ Transplantation Development Foundation in December 2020.

Volunteers became the sole legitimate source of transplants in China after organ trade was outlawed in 2011 and the use of organs from executed prisoners was banned in 2015.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… China has over 3.15m registered organ

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

Assembly approves Sanwo-Olu’s request  ;  Assembly approves Sanwo-Olu’s request  ;  Assembly approves Sanwo-Olu’s request.  China has over 3.15m registered organ

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Latest News

Zango Kataf: El-Rufai backs monarch over peace process

Latest News

COVID-19 crisis: Senate President lauds Nigerians in Diaspora on local production of…

Latest News

COVID-19: Nigeria gets $15m grant for safe school reopening

Latest News

Police arraign 60 cultists to launch new law

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More