China: Former vice governor bags life imprisonment for bribery

Apanpa Abiola
Former vice governor in China, Zhang Zulin, who bagged life imprisonment for bribery.

A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced Zhang Zulin, former vice governor of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, to life imprisonment for bribery.

According to the statement of the Intermediate People’s Court of Chongqing Municipality, Zhang will be deprived of his political rights for life; his personal property will be confiscated, and his illegal gains from taking bribes will be recovered and turned over to the state treasury.

The court found that Zhang had taken advantage of his positions in Yunnan between 2001 and 2023 to assist individuals and organisations in matters related to real estate development, project contracting, project approval and loan obtaining.

According to the court, Zhang accepted money and valuables worth more than 122 million yuan (approximately $ 17.03 million) in return.

Zhang’s case was presented to the court in an open trial on April 10.

(ZINHUA NET)

