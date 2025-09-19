China engages stakeholders on global governance initiative in Africa

The Chinese government has organised a stakeholders forum focused on the “Global Governance Initiative” (GGI) to strengthen its bilateral relationship with the Nigerian government. This initiative aims to enhance business opportunities and promote economic growth and collaboration in Africa.

The program, themed “Opportunities for China-Africa Cooperation under the GGI,” is designed to address global challenges, promote governance, and foster a collective interest in resolving international disputes.

During her opening remarks, the Counselor of the Embassy of China, Mrs. Dong Hairong, stated that the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, is another public good that China offers to the world. The GGI, along with the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), forms the four pillars essential for building a community with a shared future for mankind.

“The current international landscape is undergoing changes and turbulence. The world is far from peaceful and stable, we witness geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainties, regional conflicts, and public health crisis happening around us, some of which are happening on this continent.

“The U.N. and multilateralism are being challenged. U. N. resolutions were not carried out and its authority was undermined. The International system is clearly underperforming, and global governance stands at a critical juncture.

The counsellor stressed that in response to the pressing global challenges and a call for building a fairer and more inclusive international system, GGI has been proposed, it focuses on exploring paths and methods to improve global governance through the joint efforts of all countries and multilateral mechanisms.

“The GGI embodies five core concepts, namely, adhere to sovereign equality, abide by the international rule of law, practice multilateralism, advocate a people-centred approach and focus on taking real actions.

The above five core concepts has gained wide recognition.

“Nigerian government particularly welcomes them. They are closely aligned with the inherent needs of China-Africa and China-Nigeria cooperation. Africa, which includes 54 United Nations member states, is the continent with the largest concentration of developing countries. Nigeria, as Africa’s most populous country and major economy, China, as the largest developing country, we share a lot in common.

Mrs. Dong stated that China-Nigeria relations have been elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership, since then, we have witnessed substantial outcomes in practical cooperation between the two countries.

China has expanded zero-tariff treatment to cover 100 percent of tariff lines for all 53 African countries that have diplomatic ties with China.

She reiterated that GGI is expected to serve as a new platform, a new opportunity for reforming the global governance system and transforming the global order, which is beneficial to all nations, including the Global South.

“China is willing to work with African countries, including Nigeria, under the framework of the GGI to build a more just and equitable global governance system, to promote reforms in the UN Security Council and the international financial system, to address the under-representation of the Global South and historic injustice, to make the existing international system and international institutions better at taking actions and working effectively, to step up coordination among multilateral bodies, and to prioritize consensus-building in such areas as the international financial architecture, artificial intelligence, cyberspace, climate change, trade and outer space to bring about early harvests.”

“We would like to hear thoughts of experts from the academics and media on how to harness the potential of cooperation and coordination under the framework of GGI. I hope today’s seminar would create more thought resonance and bring more idea recognition for two countries to jointly pursue a community with a shared future for mankind.”

Dr. Joseph Tsegbe, the Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership during his goodwill message on the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) outlined the importance of Nigeria-China cooperation, highlighting the need for transformative thinking, renewed hope, and unwavering commitment to progress.

He projects a brighter, more inclusive future for all, with Nigeria and China working together to drive industrialization, economic diversification, and long-term growth.

Dr. Tsegbe notes that China and Africa are on the threshold of a new era of cooperation, shifting from trade in raw materials to a partnership rooted in shared prosperity, industrialization, and economic diversification

He tasked on both nations to seize this moment to build a stronger, more resilient future that will to infrastructural development.

Mr. Charles Onunaiju from Centre for China Studies (CCS), Abuja called for establishment of China- Nigeria Joint committee on GGI for the realization of its goals.

“We hereby call for the establishment of Nigeria-China Joint Committee on the Exploration and Advancement of the GGI, a platform to leverage the existing inter-government committee with possible expansion to include Think-Tanks from both sides, should be immediately empanel to design strategic roadmap and action plans for the Global Governance Initiative. Lending strategic diplomatic muscle by the two sides will support them to fulfil their historic responsibilities not only to the peoples of Africa and China but to humanity.”

During his paper presentation on the topic: GGI and the imperative for Reforms in Global institutions,” Prof. Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim Director of the Centre for Contemporary China-Africa Research, recommended Africa and China to continue to speak with one voice, representing China-Africa interests at the global level.

On his part, Prof. Udenta Udenta, Director General African Writers Institute who presented paper on ” The Global Governance Initiative and the Quest for a Multipolar World” enjoined African leaders to wake up take their place in the international forum.

