China could lose 10 million jobs if tariffs persist — US Treasury Secretary

China faces the potential loss of 5 to 10 million jobs if current US tariffs remain in place, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned Tuesday, intensifying pressure on Beijing amid escalating trade tensions.

Bessent told reporters at the White House, “I think that over time we will see that the Chinese tariffs are unsustainable for China.

“I’ve seen some very large numbers over the past few days that show if these numbers stay on, Chinese could lose 10 million jobs very quickly. And even if there is a drop in the tariffs they could lose 5 million jobs.”

He emphasised the trade imbalance between the two nations: “So remember that we are the deficit country. They sell almost five times more goods to us than we sell to them. So the onus will be on them to take off these tariffs. They’re unsustainable for them.”

President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on April 2, targeting a wide range of countries after repeated accusations of unfair trade practices against the United States.

Following pushback, the administration scaled back its initial plan. On April 9, the White House imposed a sharp 145% tariff on Chinese goods while softening tariffs on other countries to 10% for a 90-day window. China responded by raising its tariffs on the US. imports to 125%.

Meanwhile, Bessent signaled progress elsewhere in Asia, pointing to an imminent trade deal with India.

He said, “They have been the most forthcoming in terms of doing the deals.As I mentioned, Vice President Vance was in India last week. I think that he and Modi made some very good progress. So I could see some announcements on India.”

Bessent also confirmed that talks are also progressing with South Korea and Japan.

Vice President JD Vance met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April. According to an April 21 White House statement, the two leaders made “significant progress” on a trade agreement and laid out “a roadmap for further discussions about our shared economic priorities.”

“Vice President Vance appreciates the warm welcome he received in India and deeply respects Prime Minister Modi,” said Vance’s press secretary, Taylor Van Kirk, in a statement to Fox News Digital.



“The two leaders announced vital progress towards a final trade deal between the US and India. A strong US-India partnership is critical to both of our economies and to the future of the world,” she added.

(Fox News)