China condoles with Nigeria over Buhari’s death

Buhari's remains arrive Katsina

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message of condolence to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu over the death of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed deep condolences and extended sincere sympathy to the family of Buhari, and the Nigerian government and people.

Xi noted that Buhari was an important leader of Nigeria, saying that he dedicated himself to exploring a development path suited to his country’s national conditions, made outstanding contributions to national unity and progress, and was highly respected in the international community.

Buhari steadfastly upheld friendship with China, actively promoted the Nigeria-China friendship and China-Africa cooperation, Xi said, adding that his passing represents a tremendous loss to the Nigerian people and the loss of a dear friend to the Chinese people.

China highly values the development of its relations with Nigeria and is willing to work with the Nigerian side to consistently move forward the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said.

