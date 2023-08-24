The Chinese Cultural Centre in Nigeria has celebrated its ten-year anniversary of cultural relationships and exchanges in Nigeria.

The highlight of the event ceremony was a book lunch titled Gifting Ceremony of the Rejuvenation Book Series, written by the President of China, Xi Jinping.

Speaking at the launching of the book, the Ambassador of China to Nigeria, CUI Jianchun, stated that the book was written and given to Nigeria to share the story of China’s development and the reflection and essence of China’s contemporary history.

“We are not only working for material needs, we have to work with other demands of the mind for development”.

The rejuvenation book series selects important documents related to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and describes in a panoramic manner the unremitting efforts of the Chinese, represented by the Chinese Communists, in pursuit of national liberty, development, prosperity, and rejuvenation.

“China’s experiences of development tell us that there is no one-size-fits -model of development in this world. Each nation can only flourish when it finds the path that best suits its national situation,” the ambassador declared.

“So, this event is for Nigeria. We give Nigeria the books to share China’s development. I do believe in the coming years, we will also have the opportunity to get books from Nigeria. I think today, we can strike a balance between the material and the cultural, especially the mind. This is the meaning of today’s event,”

Also, the Director of China Cultural Centre, Charles Onunaiju, a renowned Nigerian writer and the first African to win the special book award of China, said the donation of the China rejuvenation book series is a giant step in advancing the performance of the Nigeria-China Symphony.

“The China rejuvenation book series is an intellectual and scholarly tour de force to re-found the trajectories of China’s long match to contemporary reconning,” he opined.

“The Nigeria- China relationship provides understanding; it provides exchanges. The most important aspect of the relationship is what I call knowledge production and dissemination,” he continued.

Onunaiju also stated that his award-winning book about China was to give a realistic introduction to China.

“My aim was to give a more realistic introduction of China and the processes of that country against the distortion, against the slander, and the blackmail issued from the West. My aim was to produce a more realistic picture of China,” he declared.

Established in 2012, the China Cultural Centre is targeted at promoting exchanges between China, Nigeria and Africa at large.