China begins construction of world’s largest hydropower dam

China has officially begun building what is set to become the world’s largest hydropower dam in Tibet, sparking serious concerns from neighbouring countries, including India and Bangladesh, over environmental risks and regional water security.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang presided over the groundbreaking ceremony on the Yarlung Tsangpo River over the weekend.

The site, located in the Tibet Autonomous Region, is home to one of the world’s most powerful river systems.

The $1.67 billion (12 billion yuan) Motuo Hydropower Station is projected to generate up to three times more energy than the iconic Three Gorges Dam.

The Yarlung Tsangpo flows into India as the Siang and Brahmaputra rivers before reaching Bangladesh as the Jamuna. Experts warn that the projected world’s largest hydropower dam gives China significant control over a crucial transboundary water source.

A 2020 Lowy Institute report said China’s dominance over the Tibetan plateau rivers poses an economic and ecological threat to millions downstream.

Officials in India have echoed those fears. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, recently warned that the projected world’s largest hydropower dam could “dry up” critical rivers and pose an “existential threat” to indigenous communities.

He also warned of the potential for China to use the dam as a “water bomb” by releasing massive water volumes during geopolitical tensions.

China maintains that the dam will be built with downstream nations in mind, insisting it has a “legitimate right” to manage its water resources.

Beijing also claims the project will boost local development, generate clean energy, and reduce pollution, while critics accuse the Chinese government of exploiting Tibet’s natural resources and suppressing dissent.

In recent years, the Chinese government has faced backlash for forcibly cracking down on Tibetan protesters opposing dam projects. Environmentalists also highlight the dangers of flooding ecologically sensitive valleys and building large dams in seismically active zones.

As construction progresses, the world will be watching closely. China’s vast hydropower ambitions, especially in politically sensitive regions like Tibet, are likely to remain a flashpoint in South Asian geopolitics for years to come

India’s federal government has in the past expressed concerns to China about the impact of the dam on communities downriver. It also plans to build a hydropower dam on the Siang River, which would act as a buffer against sudden water releases from China’s dam and prevent flooding in their areas.

China’s foreign ministry has previously responded to India, saying in 2020 that China has a “legitimate right” to dam the river and has considered downstream impacts.

Bangladesh also expressed concerns to China about the projected world’s largest hydropower dam, with officials in February sending a letter to Beijing requesting more information on the dam.

Authorities have long eyed the hydropower potential of the dam’s location in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Over the weekend a Xinhua report on Li Qiang’s visit said that engineers would conduct “straightening” work and “divert water through tunnels” to build five cascading power stations.

Xinhua also reported that the hydropower dam’s electricity would be mainly transmitted out of the region to be used elsewhere, while accommodating for Tibet’s needs.

China has been eyeing the steep valleys and mighty rivers in the rural west – where Tibetan territories are located – to build mega-dams and hydropower stations that can sustain the country’s electricity-hungry eastern metropolises. President Xi Jinping has personally pushed for this in a policy called “xidiandongsong”, or “sending western electricity eastwards”.

The Chinese government and state media have presented these dams as a win-win solution that cuts pollution and generates clean energy while uplifting rural Tibetans.

But activists say the dams are the latest example of Beijing’s exploitation of Tibetans and their land, and past protests have been crushed.

Last year, the Chinese government rounded up hundreds of Tibetans who had been protesting against another hydropower dam. It ended in arrests and beatings, with some people seriously injured, the BBC learned through sources and verified footage.

There are also environmental concerns over the flooding of Tibetan valleys renowned for their biodiversity, and the possible dangers of building dams in a region rife with earthquake fault lines.

