China backs Nigeria’s crackdown on telecom, online fraud

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has expressed its support for the country’s efforts to combat telecommunications and online fraud, particularly in light of recent cases involving Chinese nationals.

A statement from the Chinese Embassy, signed by Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Ambassador Yu Dunhai, stated that the Chinese Embassy maintains an unwavering stance against telecommunications and online fraud, as well as any form of cross-border illegal activities.

According to the Embassy, Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies have stepped up efforts to combat telecommunications fraud, arresting a large number of suspects, including some Chinese nationals, over the past year.

“We support Nigeria’s efforts to combat telecommunications and online fraud,” the Chinese Embassy emphasised. “Building on this commitment and guided by the consensus reached between Chinese and Nigerian leaders, China stands ready to strengthen law enforcement cooperation with Nigeria.”

The Chinese Embassy reiterated China’s commitment to protecting its citizens’ interests abroad, while also mandating them to comply with local laws and regulations.

“The Chinese government remains firmly committed to protecting its citizens’ interests abroad. Through diplomatic missions worldwide, it requests host governments to safeguard Chinese nationals’ legitimate rights and interests under local laws and regulations.”

The Chinese government has also demonstrated its commitment to combating telecommunications and online fraud through legislation. “China’s Anti-Telecommunications and Online Fraud Law, released in 2022, also demonstrates our zero-tolerance policy and resolute commitment to combating such crimes,” the Embassy stated.

The Embassy expressed willingness to collaborate with Nigeria on joint operations targeting online gambling, scams, and other transnational crimes. “Such collaboration will safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals in Nigeria and elevate the China-Nigeria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights.”

By strengthening law enforcement cooperation, both countries aim to foster a more peaceful and secure cyberspace.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE