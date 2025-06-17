China accuses Trump of ‘pouring oil’ on Iran–Israel conflict

China on Tuesday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of “pouring oil” on the growing conflict between Iran and Israel.

The claim has been made after the American leader issued an urgent evacuation warning to residents of Tehran.

The recent flare-up began after Israel launched a surprise aerial assault last week on multiple targets across Iran.

Israeli officials said the strikes were aimed at halting Iran’s alleged efforts to acquire nuclear weapons—an ambition Tehran has consistently denied.

The escalation has threatened to derail ongoing nuclear talks and raised fears of a broader regional conflict. Trump, reacting to the strikes, called on Iran to return to the negotiating table.

He also posted an urgent message on his Truth Social platform:

“Everyone should immediately evacuate!”

Reacting to Trump’s remarks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said:

“Fanning the flames, pouring oil, making threats and mounting pressure will not help to promote the de-escalation of the situation, but will only intensify and widen the conflict.”

Guo urged nations with influence over Israel to act:

“The Chinese side calls on all relevant parties, especially countries with special influence on Israel, to shoulder their responsibilities, take immediate measures to de-escalate tensions, and prevent the conflict from expanding and spreading.”

China’s embassy in Israel also issued a safety alert to its citizens, urging them to leave the country as soon as possible in light of the growing danger.

“The Chinese mission in Israel reminds Chinese nationals to leave the country as soon as possible via land border crossings, on the precondition that they can guarantee their personal safety,” the embassy said on its official WeChat account.

“It is recommended to depart in the direction of Jordan,” it added.

The embassy warned that the conflict was “continuing to escalate”, with increased civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

“Much civilian infrastructure has been damaged, civilian casualties are on the rise, and the security situation is becoming more serious,” it noted.