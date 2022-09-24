Chimaroke Nnamani mistaken for Ken Nnamani on APC presidential campaign council ―Tinubu Campaign Spokesperson

Chimaroke Nnamani, a serving senator from Enugu under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been mistaken to be Ken Nnamani in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council list.

The list caused major confusion in Enugu State when it was discovered that the name of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani was on the 422-member list.

The former governor who is also the candidate of the PDP for Enugu East senatorial zone, is number 350 on the list.

In an effort to explain this mistake, Mr Bayo Onanuga, one of the spokespersons of the Tinubu campaign, said the person who should have been listed is former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, a member of the council and one of the spokesmen.

Commenting on the mix-up, Mr Onanuga said the mistake could have arisen from the fact that Chimaroke shares a surname with Ken who is also a prominent politician from Enugu.

“It is an error. It should be Ken Nnamani,” he said.

However, the claim of Mr Onanuga isn’t adding up because Senator Ken Nnamani’s name is already on the list. The former Senate President is number 100 on the same list.

