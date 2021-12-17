Chimamanda Adiche reacts after magazine rejected her pictures for being too glamorous

Friday Treat
By Tribune Online

Author, Chimamanda Adiche has voiced her complaint on social media after an unnamed international magazine rejected her pictures for a cover shoot. The writer shared the rejected pictures on her Instagram page @chimamanda_adiche, with the caption, “It was a cover shoot for an international magazine. Or it was supposed to be. The magazine rejected the photos. They didn’t want me ‘looking too glamorous’, they said. And so the cover didn’t happen. What does one do with rejected photos but show them anyway, primarily for the vanity-boosting benefits of such an act, but also to celebrate and thank these talented  make-up team in Lagos.

Fans flocked her comment section, to shower her with positive words

Reality star, EbukaObi-Uchendu commented, “Ha naapu ala!!! Meanwhile that 3rd frame fire”. @omowumi.a wrote, “Too glamorous for their front cover? Do they want you to look gloomy? Shine girl dazzle them”.

@cliffordenobun replied, “Rejected??? These photos are fire… grateful for the gift of you Chimamanda’’. @hanitaonwuli commented, “you can’t tone down perfection”.

TRY IT TODAY!!! --- Abuja Man Reveals How 100% Natural Herbs Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7 days... CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

You might also like
Friday Treat

BBNaija’s Angel Smith declares war on women who are 30 and above

Friday Treat

Stop using filters to advertise — Uche Jombo pleads with online skincare vendors

Friday Treat

Toke Makinwa engages male fan who volunteered to father her child

Friday Treat

I’ll never play any role that depicts wrong values — Shushu Abubakar

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More