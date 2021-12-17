Chimamanda Adiche reacts after magazine rejected her pictures for being too glamorous

Author, Chimamanda Adiche has voiced her complaint on social media after an unnamed international magazine rejected her pictures for a cover shoot. The writer shared the rejected pictures on her Instagram page @chimamanda_adiche, with the caption, “It was a cover shoot for an international magazine. Or it was supposed to be. The magazine rejected the photos. They didn’t want me ‘looking too glamorous’, they said. And so the cover didn’t happen. What does one do with rejected photos but show them anyway, primarily for the vanity-boosting benefits of such an act, but also to celebrate and thank these talented make-up team in Lagos.

Fans flocked her comment section, to shower her with positive words

Reality star, EbukaObi-Uchendu commented, “Ha naapu ala!!! Meanwhile that 3rd frame fire”. @omowumi.a wrote, “Too glamorous for their front cover? Do they want you to look gloomy? Shine girl dazzle them”.

@cliffordenobun replied, “Rejected??? These photos are fire… grateful for the gift of you Chimamanda’’. @hanitaonwuli commented, “you can’t tone down perfection”.